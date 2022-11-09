Knox County is getting upgrades to their fairgrounds

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Knox County 4-H Council has started to build on land in Edina to have a new home for their fair.

Knox County 4-H Council President Chase Brenizer said they’ve been working on making this project happen for years.

Before, the fair would be held outside of the courthouse, causing it to be limited by space.

“You couldn’t do an open show because you can’t have that many people all at once, so out here we’ll be able to bring in people out of the county to come in and utilize this also,” said Brenizer.

The new space will now allow them to host events they weren’t able to do before.

“This space is going to enable us to offer a lot more opportunities for our youth,” said MU Extension 4-H Youth Program Associate Crystal Murr. “We currently have two wash racks for over 30 head of swine, so we’ll have more space. We’ll be able to bring in different species together during fair week instead of sending them home every day.”

Brenizer said he’s hoping this new area will give them the opportunity to draw in more people to the county’s fair.

“Numbers that we see from the communities around us, this is a huge game changer for getting people into our community, plus also the camaraderie for the kids to be able to know other kids from other communities to help do the same thing they’re doing,” said Brenizer.

As of now, Knox County’s 4-H Council is working to apply for grants to install electrical and design a fair sign to display on their main building.

They’ve raised $70,000 for this project which came from community donations and grants.

You can visit Knox County’s 4-H Facebook page for future updates on the fair ground and more information.

