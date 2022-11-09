Looking to break two records today/tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - All systems are a go for a big warmup today. In fact, this morning is about 10 to 17 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Morning temperatures are starting off in the 50s. There have been a few upper-level clouds nearby, but those will continue to move eastward away from us. Therefore, we will become sunny for the day. Winds have already flipped around to the south. Later this afternoon, we could have a few wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. With the sunny skies and southerly winds daytime highs will be noticeably warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. That is about 20 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, we are expecting to break the record high. Right now, the record stands at 76° set in 1999. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies as some thin upper-level clouds move into the area. Dew points will be above normal and the southerly winds will continue. Gusts up to 22 mph will be possible. This is expected to result in the breaking of another record. This time, a record warm low. The record stands at 56° set in 2012, but tonight we will be in the 60s. (Typical nighttime lows for this time of year are in the 30s.)

A big pattern change and a shift to much colder temperatures will start to unfold later in the day tomorrow. This will be due to a powerful cold front that will be moving through. Before the front arrives, it will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. The front will start to push into northeast Missouri/southern Iowa by about 4 PM/5 PM. Then the front will continue to move southeastward through the rest of the Tri-States. As the front moves through, it will bring us the chance of some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. By midnight, temperatures will be in the 30s for northeast Missouri/southern Iowa, to mid 40s for the rest of the Tri-Stats. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s

