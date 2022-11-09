Miller-Meeks claims new 1st District seat

IOWA (WGEM) - Voters in Iowa elected Mariannette Miller-Meeks the redrawn U.S. House of Representatives 1st District seat.

Miller-Meeks is the current representative for the 2nd District.

She was previously Iowa’s District 41 state senator until January 2021 when she resigned to take her seat in the U.S. House.

Miller-Meeks beat out Democrat Christina Bohannan.

