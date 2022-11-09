Missouri votes against constitutional convention
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri residents voted Tuesday against the formation of a constitutional convention to amend the state constitution.
Had the measure passed, lawmakers would have begun the process of selecting half Republicans and half Democrats from the districts to form the Constitutional Convention.
Since 1962, Missourians have been asked this question every 20 years.
