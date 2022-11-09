Missouri votes to legalizing recreational marijuana

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri residents on Tuesday voted in favor of Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

The initiative legalizes the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for persons who are 21 years old or older.

It will also allow individuals convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to be released from incarceration and have their records expunged.

It will also impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.

