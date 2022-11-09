Missouri votes to legalizing recreational marijuana

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Missouri residents on Tuesday voted in favor of Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

The initiative legalizes the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for persons who are 21 years old or older.

It will also allow individuals convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to petition to be released from incarceration and have their records expunged.

It will also impose a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.

RELATED: Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Co. Courthouse
DECISION 2022: General Election Day
J.B. Pritzker
AP: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Illinois
Julia and Richard Bowen
Man shot during domestic disturbance in Hannibal

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
Cindy O’Laughlin
O’Loughlin to keep state Senate seat
Martin Graber
Graber wins Iowa’s 100th District House seat
Decision 2022
Missouri voters approve constitutional convention