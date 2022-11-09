Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County voters on Tuesday re-elected (R) Nick Petitgout as McDonough County sheriff.

Petitgout has spent more than a decade in the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and was being challenged for the position by (I) Mark Clark.

Petitgout began his law enforcement career as a deputy in 2007. He was appointed sheriff in the spring 2018 and later elected sheriff the same year.

Clark, who has 29 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, was not on the June 28 primary ballot, but garnered enough signatures to meet state requirements to be eligible to run in the general election.

Petitgout said a primary focus under his leadership is equipping the office with body cameras.

“Having a city officer and a county officer in the same environment or on the same call and not having body cameras, you have those conflicting views,” Petitgout said.

Recruitment and retention of deputies is also a priority for Petitgout.

