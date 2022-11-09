Warm temps, rainfall, cold temps

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the Tri-State area for a huge swing in temperatures. We did set a record high Wednesday. The old record was 76 degrees setback in 1999. At 2 PM Wednesday Quincy Regional Airport was reporting a temperature of 79 degrees. That not only surpasses but in record-breaking terms, it smashes the record.

Here comes the cold snap (Max Inman)

Another warm day is set up for the area on Thursday although there will be some cloud cover, we do expect to see daytime high temperatures Thursday topping out in the mid-70s. A cold front will ride through the area it will spark showers and possibly some thunderstorms after 4 PM Thursday. Those showers and thunderstorms will come from the west and exit to the east by Friday before sunrise. Anywhere from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain is expected with the showers.

How much rain will we see? (Max Inman)

Temperatures Friday morning should be in the low 30s that’s more than a 40-degree drop in temperatures overnight. Then the question remains how long will this cold air stick around? As of this writing, we do expect to see temperatures running well below normal through all of next week. Daytime high temperatures next week will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the week. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 50s.

