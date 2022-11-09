WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 8) South Shelby Focused On Friday’s Rematch Against The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Championship

Two CCC Rivals Will Square Offfor the Second Time This Season On “Football Friday Night!!”
South Sheby Head Coach Adam Gunterman Will Have The Cardinals Ready To Play On Friday
South Sheby Head Coach Adam Gunterman Will Have The Cardinals Ready To Play On Friday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (8-3) Cardinals of South Shelby are poised to face the (12-0) Panthers of Monroe City on “Football Friday Night” in the Class 1 District 6 Championship Game. The two teams squared off on September 16 and the Panthers rolled to a 46-8 victory on their home field. Lankford Field will indeed be the place the two Clarence Cannon Conference meet once again in less than 72 hours.

We’ll check in with Cardinals senior wide receiver PJ Schmidt and The CCC’s Offensive Player Of The Year Trey Countryman about their thoughts on facing the undefeated Panthers for the second time in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

GOING TO THE CHAPPEL: QU linebacker nears school record for career tackles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Quincy University linebacker Peyten Chappel is three tackles shy of becoming the program's all-time leader.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Head Football Coach Rick Little And A Trio Of Players Offer Their Final Thoughts On The 2022 Season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Football Players Offer Final Thoughts On Their 2022 Season On The Gridiron

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Football Team Reflects Back On 2022 Season

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) Payson-Seymour Indians Begin To Prepare On The Hardwood For The (2022-23) IHSA Basketball Season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Indians Return 2 Starters From Their (2021-22) Basketball Team

Latest News

Sports

Payson-Seymour Indians Basketball Program Focused On Continuing On Last Year's Success

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 7) Western Illinois University Leathernecks Set To Open The Season On The Hardwood Tonight At Redbird Arena

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Set To Open The (2022-23) College Basketball Season At Redbird Arena

Sports

WIU Leathernecks Set To Open The 2022-23 Hoops Season At Redbird Arena

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) Knox County Eagles Hit With Injuries And Are Forced To Cancel District Quarterfinal Playoff Game Against St. Paul Lutheran

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Knox County Football Team Forced To Cancel MSHSAA Playoff Game Due To Injuries

Sports

Knox County Eagles Forced To Cancel MSHSAA 8-Man Playoff Game On The Gridiron

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 2) QND Lady Raiders And Macomb Lady Bombers Headed For A Class 2A Sectional Showdown On The IHSA Volleyball Court In Farmington

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Raiders Ready To Face Macomb For The Class 2A Sectional Crown This Evening