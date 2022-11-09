WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 8) South Shelby Focused On Friday’s Rematch Against The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Championship

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (8-3) Cardinals of South Shelby are poised to face the (12-0) Panthers of Monroe City on “Football Friday Night” in the Class 1 District 6 Championship Game. The two teams squared off on September 16 and the Panthers rolled to a 46-8 victory on their home field. Lankford Field will indeed be the place the two Clarence Cannon Conference meet once again in less than 72 hours.

We’ll check in with Cardinals senior wide receiver PJ Schmidt and The CCC’s Offensive Player Of The Year Trey Countryman about their thoughts on facing the undefeated Panthers for the second time in 2022.

