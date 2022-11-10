32nd annual Brown County Deer Classic returning to in-person

BC Deer Classic
BC Deer Classic(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Tri-State 32nd annual hunting enthusiast event is back to in-person gathering for the first time since 2019.

The Brown County “BC” Deer Classic is set to take place on Saturday. It’s an evening of dinner, auctions, and shows for all things hunting-related. The event raises more than $5,000 each year for Saint Mary school’s operations making it one of the school’s largest fundraisers.

One of the organizers, Aaron Kassing, said the event always brings in hundreds to Saint Mary’s gymnasium. However, over the last two years they were forced to virtual which ended up bringing in more revenue and global attention. NBC came to the gymnasium to do a live broadcast there and people from all over the world came to the watch party and online auction.

“Being both live in-person and live broadcast is fantastic because we get to be back in the spirit of what the Brown County Deer Classic is all about,” Kassing said. “We’re thinking in conjunction with the online auction we’re doing, this is going to be a record year for us.”

Kassing said the in-person attendance has already sold out at its max capacity of 300 people. However, the virtual option is still open.

“[You] will still get to see a wall of locally harvested mounts that is as impressive as you will find anywhere in the country,” Kassing said. “We are in the heart of the trophy triangle. People love to come to Brown County and our neighboring counties to deer hunt from all over the country.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the St. Mary school’s gymnasium.

You can find out more here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Co. Courthouse
DECISION 2022: General Election Day
J.B. Pritzker
AP: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff

Latest News

Brown County Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois
The city's infrastructure plan targets the redevelopment of properties and road surfaces along...
Infrastructure plan targets attracting WIU students and redeveloping campus-area neighborhoods
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Four more years: Pritzker, Stratton celebrate re-election and talk about goals
Kirk Brandenberger, Executive Director of Keokuk Convention and Tourism Bureau, said last year...
Keokuk City of Christmas seeks volunteers for set up