32nd annual Brown County Deer Classic returning to in-person

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Tri-State 32nd annual hunting enthusiast event is back to in-person gathering for the first time since 2019.

The Brown County “BC” Deer Classic is set to take place on Saturday. It’s an evening of dinner, auctions, and shows for all things hunting-related. The event raises more than $5,000 each year for Saint Mary school’s operations making it one of the school’s largest fundraisers.

One of the organizers, Aaron Kassing, said the event always brings in hundreds to Saint Mary’s gymnasium. However, over the last two years they were forced to virtual which ended up bringing in more revenue and global attention. NBC came to the gymnasium to do a live broadcast there and people from all over the world came to the watch party and online auction.

“Being both live in-person and live broadcast is fantastic because we get to be back in the spirit of what the Brown County Deer Classic is all about,” Kassing said. “We’re thinking in conjunction with the online auction we’re doing, this is going to be a record year for us.”

Kassing said the in-person attendance has already sold out at its max capacity of 300 people. However, the virtual option is still open.

“[You] will still get to see a wall of locally harvested mounts that is as impressive as you will find anywhere in the country,” Kassing said. “We are in the heart of the trophy triangle. People love to come to Brown County and our neighboring counties to deer hunt from all over the country.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the St. Mary school’s gymnasium.

