Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Adams Co. Courthouse
DECISION 2022: General Election Day
J.B. Pritzker
AP: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Illinois
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff

Latest News

A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in...
Ukraine: Russia orders retreat from key city of Kherson
Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) QND Raiders Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with the help of a city grant
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with help of city grant
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with help of city grant
Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with the help of a city grant