Big River Steampunk Festival to return to Quincy with help of city grant

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more money to help fund the Quincy Big River Steampunk Festival next year.

This comes after the Quincy BET on Q Committee awarded organizers with a grant hoping to bring more tourism to the area.

The Big River Steampunk Festival normally is held only in Hannibal each year. But it also came to Quincy this year, with little success.

Only 14 vendors came, compared to Hannibal, with more than 90. Still organizers want to give it another shot, promising taxpayers it will be worth their money.

The Quincy BET on Q committee uses a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund events that will attract tourists to the city.

Back in May, Big River Steampunk Festival Event Organizer Tammy Riley said they were awarded $20,000 to hold the event at Clat Adams Park, where it didn’t generate any revenue.

“We broke even,” Riley said. “Of course we would’ve loved to have made enough to cover this year.”

The committee has approved $10,000 for them to hold it again in May 2023.

“BET on Q will also consider an existing event and try to help them with funding, what you have to do though if you’re an existing event, you have to show how you’re growing,” Quincy Assistant Planning Director Jason Parrott said.

Parrott said the committee approved the funds because the event has already shown growth in the planning stages with more than 40 vendors signed up.

“And we still have three or four months to go,” Riley said.

“The goal of BET on Q is to bring people to Quincy, to have them stay overnight in hotels, have them go to the local restaurants, local bars, local shops and really spur the economy by having these events here in town.”

Riley said they will have local bands as well as big-name entertainers in Quincy.

“Doc Phineas if you ever watch Pawn Stars or Jay Leno’s Garage. Doc Phineas will be in Quincy this May and he draws a huge crowd. He came to Hannibal last year and he’s a huge promoter of the festival and that will help a lot,” Riley said.

She said the turnout this year wasn’t as large as they hoped because they only had nine weeks to plan.

“Publicity will help, I believe will help this year. As I said we had a short time frame last year, but getting the word out early and often, I think will help a lot this year,” Riley said.

“So those are some of the ways that they’re showing that this event is growing and is worthy of these additional dollars,” Parrott said.

Just to name a few entertainers who will be there, Riley said they’ll have Little Beard and The Scallywags, The Wind, Midnight Wanderers and The Raggedy Blade Band.

Riley said Clat Adams will be closed off May 19 through 21 to host the festival.

Find more information on the Big River Steampunk Festival here.

