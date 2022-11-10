Carthage library continues push for new facility

Library Director Amy Gee said the goal is to have a new facility cost around $2.5 million, but...
Library Director Amy Gee said the goal is to have a new facility cost around $2.5 million, but bids received in May amounted to $5 million.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - After the process of building a new library came to a halt this past summer, new fundraising efforts are being made in hopes of being able to get the project rolling again.

The initial bids were made in the spring and tallied $5 million, which Library Director Amy Gee said was double what the library board had hoped for.

Since then, Gee said an architect has analyzed the project and has potentially cut the cost somewhat.

”The architect has worked on the plans and simplified things somewhat to try to bring the cost down, and just looking at the bids we received he’s guessing he might’ve been able to reduce it by maybe a $1 million,” Gee said.

However, the library still does not have the funds even if new bids estimate a $4 million facility.

“We still don’t have the $4 million for only the construction portion of the project because there’s still the moving, the shelving, the furnishings and the architectural fees,” Gee added.

Gee said they’ve raised about $390,000 total.

By creating the new Fill our Stocking campaign, Gee hopes to chip away at the deficit by raising $25,000. The campaign began on Nov. 1 and has already raised $4,000.

Gee isn’t sure when they’ll decide to open the bidding process again.

“Until conditions change or we get more funding, there’s not much point in resubmitting the bids right yet,” Gee said.

Land for the new building, which sits at N 1st Street, has already been acquired.

Donations can be made in-person at the library or online.

Library floor plan
Library floor plan(Carthage Public Library)

-----

-----

Site in color, floor plan
Site in color, floor plan(Carthage Public Library)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Brown County Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff
Missouri Marijuana
Missouri votes in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton celebrate with their family members after...
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers

Latest News

The Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 1.5 million Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 boosters since September
The Salvation Army of Quincy had a luncheon this afternoon to kick off their “Tree of Lights”...
Tree of Lights campaign kicks off
Jeremy Wingerter
United Way Executive Director accepts new position in California
Keokuk Small Businesses to come
Keokuk Small Businesses to come