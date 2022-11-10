Carthage library continues push for new facility

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - After the process of building a new library came to a halt this past summer, new fundraising efforts are being made in hopes of being able to get the project rolling again.

The initial bids were made in the spring and tallied $5 million, which Library Director Amy Gee said was double what the library board had hoped for.

Since then, Gee said an architect has analyzed the project and has potentially cut the cost somewhat.

”The architect has worked on the plans and simplified things somewhat to try to bring the cost down, and just looking at the bids we received he’s guessing he might’ve been able to reduce it by maybe a $1 million,” Gee said.

However, the library still does not have the funds even if new bids estimate a $4 million facility.

“We still don’t have the $4 million for only the construction portion of the project because there’s still the moving, the shelving, the furnishings and the architectural fees,” Gee added.

Gee said they’ve raised about $390,000 total.

By creating the new Fill our Stocking campaign, Gee hopes to chip away at the deficit by raising $25,000. The campaign began on Nov. 1 and has already raised $4,000.

Gee isn’t sure when they’ll decide to open the bidding process again.

“Until conditions change or we get more funding, there’s not much point in resubmitting the bids right yet,” Gee said.

Land for the new building, which sits at N 1st Street, has already been acquired.

Donations can be made in-person at the library or online.

Library floor plan (Carthage Public Library)

-----

-----

Site in color, floor plan (Carthage Public Library)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.