Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois

Brown County Decision 2022
Brown County Decision 2022(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday night’s election revealed that a staggering majority (77%) of Brown County voters would prefer to break free from the state of Illinois.

The county board’s vice chairman Mike Yingling said a group of citizens petitioned to put the measure on the ballot. The decision directs the county to seek to join other counties who wish to cast off the influence of Cook County.

“If I recall, one of the proposals was that parts of downstate Illinois would become part of Iowa,” Yingling said. “And parts would become part of Missouri and parts become parts of Indiana and not a separate state.”

Since it passed, Yingling said the board now has more to add to its agenda.

“We’ll have to research that and see what that referendum mandates us to do,” Yingling said. “Which obviously just passed yesterday so we don’t know exactly what our requirements are going to be.”

Yingling said the board will discuss those legalities with the Brown County state’s attorney over several meetings throughout the rest of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams Co. Courthouse
DECISION 2022: General Election Day
J.B. Pritzker
AP: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
A car lies on it's side after hitting a power pole outside the Hy-Vee on Harrison Street in...
Part of Harrison Street shut down after car smashes into power line
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff

Latest News

BC Deer Classic
32nd annual Brown County Deer Classic returning to in-person
The city's infrastructure plan targets the redevelopment of properties and road surfaces along...
Infrastructure plan targets attracting WIU students and redeveloping campus-area neighborhoods
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton speak with reporters in Chicago on Nov. 9,...
Four more years: Pritzker, Stratton celebrate re-election and talk about goals
Kirk Brandenberger, Executive Director of Keokuk Convention and Tourism Bureau, said last year...
Keokuk City of Christmas seeks volunteers for set up