Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Tuesday night’s election revealed that a staggering majority (77%) of Brown County voters would prefer to break free from the state of Illinois.

The county board’s vice chairman Mike Yingling said a group of citizens petitioned to put the measure on the ballot. The decision directs the county to seek to join other counties who wish to cast off the influence of Cook County.

“If I recall, one of the proposals was that parts of downstate Illinois would become part of Iowa,” Yingling said. “And parts would become part of Missouri and parts become parts of Indiana and not a separate state.”

Since it passed, Yingling said the board now has more to add to its agenda.

“We’ll have to research that and see what that referendum mandates us to do,” Yingling said. “Which obviously just passed yesterday so we don’t know exactly what our requirements are going to be.”

Yingling said the board will discuss those legalities with the Brown County state’s attorney over several meetings throughout the rest of 2022.

