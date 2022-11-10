First blast of cold air

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cold air is rolling through the region and it will stick around for a while. Temperatures on Friday will run 40 degrees cooler than where they were Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday topped out at 78 degrees just 1 degree off of the record high temperature. Normally this time of year daytime high temperatures are in the mid-50s. We will not touch 50 degrees for the next seven days or longer. There will be some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the early morning hours of Friday they will exit by sunrise.

We have some rain in the forecast but it won't be enough to mitigate drought issues (TWC Graphics)

The Next shot at rain looks like it’ll be Monday and that does not look like a significant amount of moisture. Most of the area is still under abnormally dry or drought conditions.

