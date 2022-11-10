First blast of cold air

Temps Friday will be 40 degrees cooler than Thursday
Temps Friday will be 40 degrees cooler than Thursday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cold air is rolling through the region and it will stick around for a while. Temperatures on Friday will run 40 degrees cooler than where they were Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday topped out at 78 degrees just 1 degree off of the record high temperature. Normally this time of year daytime high temperatures are in the mid-50s. We will not touch 50 degrees for the next seven days or longer. There will be some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the early morning hours of Friday they will exit by sunrise.

We have some rain in the forecast but it won't be enough to mitigate drought issues
We have some rain in the forecast but it won't be enough to mitigate drought issues(TWC Graphics)

The Next shot at rain looks like it’ll be Monday and that does not look like a significant amount of moisture. Most of the area is still under abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Brown County Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff
Missouri Marijuana
Missouri votes in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton celebrate with their family members after...
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Thursday Afternoon
StromTrak Weather Thursday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
A very strong cold front is off to our west. This front will move through the Tri-States later...
From summer to winter in less than 24 hours