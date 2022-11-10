Hannibal dispensary to benefit from legalization of recreational marijuana use

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A Hannibal business is looking ahead to capitalize on the new law that legalizes recreational marijuana.

”I have intense migraines and so it helps. Plus, arthritis pains. And, I use it at night time to get a good night sleep,” said Hannibal resident Debra Myers.

Myers said she’s been using medical marijuana for the past year. She gets her products from COCO, the only marijuana dispensary in Hannibal.

“We opened in February of 2021 and really have just been building up our patient base in this area. Education is 100% what we are all about here at COCO,” said Assistant Manager Cheryl Ely.

Ely said they serve around 80 medical marijuana patients every day. They expect their customer base to triple next year because recreational marijuana is now legal for adult use in the state of Missouri.

“With starting recreational, we will have to carry more products, I’m sure. It will also give us an opportunity to interact with other companies,” Ely said.

Ely said what they have heard from the state is that Feb. 6 is the earliest a customer can shop for recreational marijuana.

There will be a 6% state tax rate on recreational marijuana in Missouri, which is much lower than in Illinois. Ely expects many Illinois residents to start purchasing their products from COCO.

“So we are really excited about that,” she said. “We expect to see quite a few customers coming over here to see us.”

Myers thinks legalizing recreational marijuana will better the state of Missouri and the city of Hannibal.

“We are gonna have some extra tax dollars from it, and I think that’s gonna be good for Hannibal,” she said.

Ely said they plan to hire more employees next year to keep up with high demand.

She said they are still waiting for more information from the state about regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions provided by Legal Missouri 2022:

Will public consumption be allowed?

While Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana for adult use, driving under the influence and the public consumption of marijuana will still be prohibited. However, instead of facing a criminal conviction and jail time under current law, Amendment 3 decriminalizes public consumption and instead institutes a fine of no more than $100.

What are the limits on possession of cannabis?

Individuals will be allowed to purchase up to three ounces of cannabis flower, or its equivalents, at a time.

How does this proposal ensure that medical cannabis patients and caregivers will continue to receive priority?

The initiative extends the amount of time that medical cannabis patient and caregiver ID cards are valid from one to three years while keeping that cost low ($25). By comparison, most other states charge application fees three or four times higher, with some requiring multiple physician certifications in a single calendar year.

Similarly, the $100 fee for Missourians who opt to cultivate cannabis at home will be reduced in half, with the expiration period also extended from one to three years. The proposal would also extend reciprocity to out-of-state residents with valid medical cannabis cards.

How does expungement work for those how are in prison, on probation, or on parole?

“Any person currently incarcerated in a prison, jail or halfway house and serving a sentence for a marijuana offense which is a misdemeanor, a Class E felony or a Class D felony, or successor designations, involving possession of three pounds or less of marijuana” can petition the sentencing court to vacate the sentence and order immediate release from the Department of Corrections” and subsequent expungement – with all of the above-outlined legal protections.

Those on probation and parole for marijuana law violations would also have their sentences automatically vacated and also qualify for automatic expungement.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.