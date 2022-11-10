Hospital Report: November 10, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Alan Frericks, age 63, of Springfield, MO and formerly of Quincy, died November 5 in Springfield, MO. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Eva J. White, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 9 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Helen P. Brush, age 91, of Quincy, died November 9 in Cedarhurst Assisted Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Betty Jane Bastian Starrett, 98, of Hannibal MO. passed away November 8 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sedalia MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

