Hospital Report: November 10, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Alan Frericks, age 63, of Springfield, MO and formerly of Quincy, died November 5 in Springfield, MO. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.
Eva J. White, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 9 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Helen P. Brush, age 91, of Quincy, died November 9 in Cedarhurst Assisted Living. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Betty Jane Bastian Starrett, 98, of Hannibal MO. passed away November 8 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sedalia MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Births:
There are no births to report today
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.