Increased demand and inflation putting strain on local pantries

QUINCY (WGEM) - Inflation is having an impact on those working to help the Tri-State’s most vulnerable families as local food pantries say it’s making it harder for them to keep everyone fed.

Those at Horizons Food pantry said they were seeing a big increase in families throughout August and September, with the number of families served in one day rising to 47 at one point.

Volunteer Coordinator and Assistant Food Pantry Manager Aubrey Schluckebier said they had so many people coming into the pantry they had to turn some families away. To make sure everyone got the food the needed, she said they have opened the pantry on Thursdays.

She said demand started getting back to normal in October which has helped their pantry recover, she said they are getting ready for demand to go up again as the holidays approach.

“Between the inflation of just prices in general and then as well as, I’ve heard several different people note that they don’t get as much money as they did in the past from the government,” Schluckebier said.

She said they have been keeping their shelves stocked thanks to donations from the community like food drives.

Horizons isn’t the only organization feeling the pinch of inflation. Kidzpacks, which provides food for Quincy Public Schools students, said they’re paying more for food and seeing more kids in need.

Volunteer Megan Whitney said they are providing up to 41,000 bags of food for 1030 children for the school year, 100 more than last year.

She said inflation has made it more costly to purchase food, meaning they are shopping smarter, benefitting from food drives put on by Blessing-Rieman and Lincoln Douglas Elementary, and implementing other strategies to help offset costs.

“We were recently awarded a grant from DOT Foods Charitable Committee, that was very generous and as well as QMG Foundation so we’ve got great support from local businesses,” Whitney said. “We’re just looking to increase support from the community. It’s about $100 to to sponsor one child for the whole year in our program,” Whitney said.

She said with the holidays approaching, they are going to be sending extra food home with kids which adds extra costs. She said $3 can feed a child for the weekend and $50 can help a single student out for the semester.

Those interested in donating to KidzPacks can go to their website and those interested in donating to Horizons can go to their address at 224 S. 8th Street or you can call them at 217-224-5530.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.