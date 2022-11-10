Infrastructure plan targets attracting WIU students and redeveloping campus-area neighborhoods

MACOMB (WGEM) - Plans are underway to revitalize and redevelop properties that surround Western Illinois University. Specifically, properties that span down W Adams Road.

Macomb Mayor Michael Inman said the initial steps of the plan were created almost eight years ago, but some projects were recently put on hold due to the pandemic.

Inman said the plan involves redeveloping and potentially demolishing some properties while also improving roadways.

“The area of these multi-family residentials was rezoned to a specific corridor coordination called the Adams Street mixed-use corridor with the intent and driven purpose to incentivize redevelopment,” Inman said.

Inman said the long term goal is to work with landowners to acquire properties for demolition.

New road surfaces were poured over the summer on N Charles Street, which Inman said is also part of the area targeted for redevelopment.

In an Oct. 17 Macomb City Council meeting, a new tax increment finance (TIF) district was passed, so the city could set aside funds for projects like these. W Adams Road is an area that’s included in the new district.

A primary reason, Inman said, for properties along W Adams Road to be developed is to hopefully attract more students to WIU. Inman believes the rehabilitation of the campus-surrounding area will make for a more vibrant atmosphere.

“All of these [projects] combined, we think sets the stage well for the city’s hand in helping recruit and retain students at Western,” Inman said.

An over $1 million project is planned to resurface N Charles to N Johnson for next summer, all of which will be covered by a state grant that tallies $1,129,438, but around $250,000 will be paid for by the city.

One neighbor said the work is long overdue.

“I think slum, and if I’m a parent I think slum,” said Cecelia Anderson in regards to the condition of housing and roads on W Adams. “It looks horrible and what kid would want to even invest their money and have to pay it off in the next 20 years.”

For the lone restaurant on W Adams, International Sandwich Shop, owner Ray Khouri said redevelopment could mean more students which means more business.

“The buildings here are kind of old and we need to improve them,” Khouri said. “They probably need a little remodeling and the city is probably ready to make it more appealing and more nice.”

Khouri said when he opened the shop in 1982, the primary customer base was WIU students. He said the recent decline in numbers hasn’t helped.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding made possible the work that was done this past summer.

