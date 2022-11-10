Macomb Fire Departmnet responds to structure fire

(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon
Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday around 1:16 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at 341 South Lafayette St. and found smoke emitting from the home and located the fire in a rear laundry room.

The reports indicated a person could have been inside along two dog. A search of the premises was conducted, and no occupant was found. The fire department received notice that the occupant was at work and was notified of the fire. The dogs were located unharmed and returned to the owner when he arrived.

The fire was under control by 2 p.m. No Injuries were reported.

The home sustained significant damage to the laundry room, with smoke damage throughout the house. The occupant did not have renters’ insurance. The home was insured, and damages are estimated at $6,000.

The residence did have smoke detectors, which sounded at the time of arrival.

The causes of the fire had been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature.

