New Veterans’ Memorial site in Versailles up in time for Veterans’ Day

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - A new Tri-State veterans memorial site that has been worked on for five years is finally open after a dedication to the stone honoring the five military branches was unveiled just in time for Veterans’ Day.

The Versailles Lions Club raised money over the years for the $30,000 dedication site with local organizations like the Versailles Fall Festival and United Way of Brown County chipping in.

Club members said they decided to put the site at the old school on Chestnut and 3rd.

“There was a lot less site prep work for it to get done,” said the club’s treasurer John Eichelberger. “As in the stairs and making it handicap accessible. Last year, we poured on the concrete in preparation for it.”

Eichelberger said while the major part of the project is done, they still wish to add more to it including flags for each of the five military branches on the stone along with wire lights.

