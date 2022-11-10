Quincy High School students perform Hairspray musical

By Charity Bell
QUINCY (WGEM) - Nearly 500 tickets were sold at Quincy High School’s opening night Hairspray musical performance Wednesday night.

Quincy Public Schools, Director of Music, Debbie Johnson said they have 80 students in their cast, 20 in the crew, and 55 in their pit orchestra.

Johnson said the students have been rehearsing since August and are so excited about this performance.

“All of us especially after COVID, we’re just so happy to have groups of people together and to have live theatre and this is a culmination of the whole community of Quincy High School,” Johnson said. “There’s the art department, the theatre department, the music department and we have the whole student body involved.”

Johnson said they have 4 more shows: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.

She said the tickets are selling out fast and some shows are already almost sold out, so you’ll want to get your tickets quickly.

Quincy High School Hairspray Tickets

