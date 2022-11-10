Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Brown County Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff
Missouri Marijuana
Missouri votes in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton celebrate with their family members after...
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers

Latest News

Keokuk’s Main Street has many businesses to come
Keokuk’s Main Street has many businesses to come
Main Street Keokuk Inc. focuses on economic development in the downtown district, said...
Keokuk’s Main Street has many businesses to come
Grandma's Country Kitchen
New Winchester restaurant set to open tomorrow; more businesses coming soon
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid