From summer to winter in less than 24 hours

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wow, what a warm start to the day! Temperatures are starting off in the 60s, when typically this time of year temperatures start off in the 30s. We are starting off the day with partly cloudy skies, but those clouds are expected to clear out leading to even more sunshine. We are currently waiting on a very potent cold front to arrive. This front is to our west right now. Before the front arrives, it will be unseasonably warm again. With a warm start to the day, breezy southerly winds and mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for much of the area. However, a few locations, such as Hannibal, may hit 80°. In fact, we are expecting to tie or possibly break another record high out of the Quincy Regional Airport. The current record is 79° set in 1949. Today very well may be the last day we see temperatures in the upper 70s this calendar year, as a major pattern change is about to take place. Winds through the day will be out of the south and it will be getting windy. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph.

Later in the afternoon, clouds will start to return to the far northwestern tier of the Tri-States as the cold front inches closer. This would be for places such as Memphis and Edina, Missouri. Then late in the afternoon (after 3 PM/4 PM) a few scattered showers/thunderstorms are expected in that same area. The cold front will then stall over that area. That will keep the rain chance over Missouri and Iowa for the time being. Then, later at night as the front starts to move again, we will all have the chance of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. The rain will continue overnight with a few lingering showers for the southeastern tier of the Tri-States early tomorrow morning. This would be for locations such as Pittsfield and Mount Sterling, Illinois. As the cooler air filters in behind the front, it is not out of the question that a few snowflakes or sleet could mix in with the rain. But not enough to cause any issues/concerns. The rain will then clear out and the rest of the day will be dry. We will have decreasing clouds leading to sunshine for much of our Friday.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow though, to do plummeting temperatures. Temperatures are going to drop quickly behind the front, dropping 40 to 50 degrees. To put that into perspective, think about it this way. This afternoon, we will be summer-like in the mid to upper 70s. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s! Those kinds of temperatures are typical felt in late December.

