Tree of Lights campaign kicks off

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Salvation Army of Quincy had a luncheon this afternoon to kick off its Tree of Lights campaign.

Salvation Army of Quincy announced its Tree of Lights goal and theme this year.

Their goal this year is to raise $435,000 to help them fund their shelter, food pantry, and clothing vouchers and their theme is “Love Beyond Christmas.”

“Today is just really important because it brings our community together, it brings a greater awareness of the need in our community, and how each of us can play a part in that,” said Senior Croc Officer Shelley McClintock.

This money is what funds The Salvation Army of Quincy throughout the year.

McClintock said they’re seeing a greater need this year than in years past.

“As the cost of everything is increasing, people are seeing their budgets tighter and tighter. We’re assisting families we’ve never assisted before with groceries and basic necessities because they just don’t have enough money to make their budget stretch,” said McClintock.

The Quincy Salvation Army covers three counties in Illinois which serve around 20,000 people throughout the year.

You can visit Register to Ring’s website to donate or volunteer and visit The Salvation Army of Quincy’s Facebook page for more information.

