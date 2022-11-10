United Way Executive Director Accepts New Position in California

Jeremy Wingerter(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - United Way Executive Director Jeremy Wingerter told WGEM News has accepted a position with Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

He plans to stay on the job in Quincy through the first week in December.

“I had lived and worked in Los Angeles for 10 years before coming back to Quincy,” Wingerter said Thursday, “and the plan was to eventually return (to LA). When Eisenhower reached out to me, I couldn’t say no.”

According to its website, Eisenhower Health “has been a leader in health care for the Coachella Valley since (the opening of its) medical center in 1971.” Since then Eisenhower has been “growing steadily, adding services, capabilities and facilities to anticipate and meet the needs of our expanding area. Today, the Eisenhower name extends far beyond the state-of-the-art care we deliver at the hospital.”

Wingerter, who grew up in Quincy, said the United Way Executive Committee plans to name an interim director at its meeting on Nov. 17.

