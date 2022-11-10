USPS ready for holiday crush after influx of mail-in ballots

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service gave a solid performance in delivering mail-in ballots for the midterm elections and is ready to dive into the crush of holiday deliveries, officials said Thursday.

U.S. Postmaster Service General Louis DeJoy said 11.3 billion pieces of mail and 567 million packages were delivered last month. And he said the Postal Service has stabilized its workforce and is ready for the next challenge of delivering holiday cards and parcels.

“We will not disappoint,” he told the Postal Service Board of Governors.

The Postal Service announced an annual operating loss of $473 million — a third of the previous fiscal year’s loss — thanks to a one-time adjustment under the Postal Service Reform Act.

The law that guaranteed six-day-a-week delivery also repealed a requirement that the Postal Service fully fund pensions — an onerous requirement that other businesses didn’t have to follow.

DeJoy said the Postal Service still faces challenges.

He said the new budget includes nearly $3 billion in retirement costs and $1.5 billion in inflation costs that are above what was planned, while mail volume is declining at a rate of about 3% per year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Brown County Decision 2022
Decision 2022: Brown County joins the referendum to break free from Illinois
Nick Petitgout
Petitgout re-elected as McDonough County Sheriff
Missouri Marijuana
Missouri votes in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton celebrate with their family members after...
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers

Latest News

In this photo provided by the HISTORY® Channel, underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike...
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell
South Shelby's PJ Schmidt Signs NLI With The Blazers Of John Wood CC
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) South Shelby Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter
A man in Nevada died after he was accidentally shot by a friend on a hunting trip, officials...
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say