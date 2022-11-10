WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) After 12 Seasons Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After 12 seasons directing the Panthers of Palmyra High School on the prep gridiron, Kevin Miles has decided to step away from the top post. The Palmyra High grad issued his resignation on Tuesday night during a school board meeting in The Flower City. On the field this season, the Panthers finished with a disappointing (0-10) slate after finishing last year’s campaign at (4-6). The story surrounding this surprise resignation differs depending on who you talk to. WGEM Sports has made an effort to schedule an on-camera interview with PHS Athletic Director Brian Wosman in an effort to find out more details regarding this developing story, but Wosman indicated (in writing) that he has “No Comment!” There is no indication of that stance possibly changing in the days ahead as alums, boosters, parents and student-athletes at Palmyra continue to search for concrete answers in-regards-to the sudden resignation tendered by coach Miles during Tuesday’s R-1 School Board meeting.

Before taking over the reins of the Palmyra Panthers football program in 2011, the popular Miles served as head coach at both Mark Twain High and Putnam County. There is no official word regarding whether or not coach Miles will continue his teaching duties at Palmyra or pursue new teaching/coaching opportunities. There have been no indications expressed at this time, that Miles is considering retiring. Coach Miles has posted more than 90 career wins during his dozen seasons patrolling the prep sidelines as a head coach in the “Show Me State.”

