WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois University

Record-Setting Lady Bomber Now Set To Join The WIU Volleyball Program In 2023
Macomb Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With WIU
Macomb Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With WIU
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a big day for Kennedy Adair and the Macomb High Volleyball program in McDonough County, Illinois. The first day of the Early Signing Period gave Adair to sign her National Letter Of Intent with Western Illinois as promised earlier this season. Adair has been a 4-year starter on the Lady Bombers volleyball squad at MHS. She’s set numerous records throughout her career, and Kennedy is widely respected as one of the premier Outside Hitters in the state of Illinois.

Signing with the Leathernecks volleyball program earlier today on campus in front of family, friends, teammates, and former coaches was certainly a big thrill for the 6-foot standout. It was also a special occasion filled with emotion and great anticipation as well. We’ll check in with the future Leatherneck to get her thoughts on one of the biggest days of her athletic career.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With Saint Louis University

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) Western Illinois University Wins Home Opener On The College Hardwood In Macomb

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Now (2-0) On The College Hardwood

Sports

Tanner Anderson signs with SLU

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Quincy Notre Dame’s soccer forward Tanner Anderson signed with St. Louis University Wednesday morning.

Sports

Abbey Schreacke signs with Mizzou

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame’s all-state Raider guard signed with Mizzou Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Shared Video

High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 8) South Shelby Focused On Friday’s Rematch Against The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Championship

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Focused In On Facing Monroe City On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

South Shelby Cardinals Focused In On Facing Monroe City On Football Friday Night

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST

Sports

GOING TO THE CHAPPEL: QU linebacker nears school record for career tackles

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Quincy University linebacker Peyten Chappel is three tackles shy of becoming the program's all-time leader.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Head Football Coach Rick Little And A Trio Of Players Offer Their Final Thoughts On The 2022 Season

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Football Players Offer Final Thoughts On Their 2022 Season On The Gridiron

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Football Team Reflects Back On 2022 Season

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST