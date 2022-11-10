WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a big day for Kennedy Adair and the Macomb High Volleyball program in McDonough County, Illinois. The first day of the Early Signing Period gave Adair to sign her National Letter Of Intent with Western Illinois as promised earlier this season. Adair has been a 4-year starter on the Lady Bombers volleyball squad at MHS. She’s set numerous records throughout her career, and Kennedy is widely respected as one of the premier Outside Hitters in the state of Illinois.

Signing with the Leathernecks volleyball program earlier today on campus in front of family, friends, teammates, and former coaches was certainly a big thrill for the 6-foot standout. It was also a special occasion filled with emotion and great anticipation as well. We’ll check in with the future Leatherneck to get her thoughts on one of the biggest days of her athletic career.

