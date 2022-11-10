WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University

QND Raiders All-Time Goal Scorer Now Ready To Head To The Gateway City In 2023
QND All-State Forward Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St....
QND All-State Forward Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an exciting morning on the Quincy Notre Dame campus. The Raiders soccer program was led by forward Tanner Anderson this season, and now the senior is “officially” ready to head to collegiate ranks after signing his National Letter of Intent with Saint Louis University. QND’s senior captain signed his NLI inside “The Pit” with his proud parents (Brian & Jeanne Anderson) looking on along with QND’s longtime head soccer coach Greg Reis. Tanner bids a fond farewell to the QND soccer program in grand style as the all-time goal scorer in school history. Tanner will now join the ranks of the Billikins soccer program after graduation next spring were his older brother Seth (also a QND grad) is already on the SLU roster.

The WGEM-Sports Cam was on patrol on the QND campus and caught up with both Anderson and Coach Reis on this amazing day at 10th & Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) Western Illinois University Wins Home Opener On The College Hardwood In Macomb

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Now (2-0) On The College Hardwood

Sports

Tanner Anderson signs with SLU

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Quincy Notre Dame’s soccer forward Tanner Anderson signed with St. Louis University Wednesday morning.

Sports

Abbey Schreacke signs with Mizzou

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame’s all-state Raider guard signed with Mizzou Wednesday morning.

Shared Video

High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 8) South Shelby Focused On Friday’s Rematch Against The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers For The Class 1 District 6 Championship

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Focused In On Facing Monroe City On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

South Shelby Cardinals Focused In On Facing Monroe City On Football Friday Night

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST

Sports

GOING TO THE CHAPPEL: QU linebacker nears school record for career tackles

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST
|
By John Potts
Quincy University linebacker Peyten Chappel is three tackles shy of becoming the program's all-time leader.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) QHS Blue Devils Head Football Coach Rick Little And A Trio Of Players Offer Their Final Thoughts On The 2022 Season

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Football Players Offer Final Thoughts On Their 2022 Season On The Gridiron

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Football Team Reflects Back On 2022 Season

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 7) Payson-Seymour Indians Begin To Prepare On The Hardwood For The (2022-23) IHSA Basketball Season

Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Payson-Seymour Indians Return 2 Starters From Their (2021-22) Basketball Team