WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an exciting morning on the Quincy Notre Dame campus. The Raiders soccer program was led by forward Tanner Anderson this season, and now the senior is “officially” ready to head to collegiate ranks after signing his National Letter of Intent with Saint Louis University. QND’s senior captain signed his NLI inside “The Pit” with his proud parents (Brian & Jeanne Anderson) looking on along with QND’s longtime head soccer coach Greg Reis. Tanner bids a fond farewell to the QND soccer program in grand style as the all-time goal scorer in school history. Tanner will now join the ranks of the Billikins soccer program after graduation next spring were his older brother Seth (also a QND grad) is already on the SLU roster.

The WGEM-Sports Cam was on patrol on the QND campus and caught up with both Anderson and Coach Reis on this amazing day at 10th & Jackson.

