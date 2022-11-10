WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) South Shelby Cardinals Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent In Shelbina

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Blazers of John Wood have a new pitching prospect headed to campus next year who hails from Shelbina, Missouri. His name is PJ Schmidt. The proud South Shelby senior signed a National Letter of Intent this morning just after 11:45 a.m. with JWCC with his family and teammates looking on just outside the school’s gym. The talented righthander, who is currently playing on the Cards football team, feels that while he’s on the hill he has the skill to keep opposing batters off balance. Schmidt also indicated after his signing ceremony came to a close, that he has strong command of his pitches. PJ also added that he’s been clocked throwing pitches in the high 80′s.

At this point, Schmidt is extremely excited to have an opportunity to continue developing his skills on the hill over the next 2 years at John Wood working with a coaching staff he feels strongly knows how to develop talent.

