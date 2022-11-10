WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) Western Illinois University Wins Home Opener On The College Hardwood In Macomb

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) The 2022-23 regular season home debut for the Western Illinois men’s basketball team was a successful one in more ways than one. Every Leatherneck played, every Leatherneck scored – and most importantly – Western Illinois improved to 2-0 this season, topping Rockford University 113-56. The 113 points were the most for the program since November of 2019 when WIU topped Central Christian College of the Bible, 113-62.

Western Illinois was hot early, scoring the game’s first 13 points. Jesiah West had the hot hand early, scoring eight of those points. Standout guard Trenton Massner led the way again, scoring a team-high 19 points in 20 minutes. Massner caught fire in the second half, hitting three straight threes to deliver the knockout blow. The senior also finished with eight assists and four rebounds.

All 11 Leathernecks who played had plenty of fun, as everyone scored at least six points. For the game, Western Illinois went 42-67 from the field (62.7 percent), 15-29 from three (51.7 percent) and 14-21 (66.7 percent) from the line. The Leathernecks outrebounded Rockford 53-33 and forced 19 Regent turnovers. Things toughen up for the Leathernecks though as they hit the road for a pair of games.

Western Illinois will tip-off against DePaul on Friday night in Chicago, then it’s off to the Sunshine State to take on The University of Central Florida on Monday.

--WIU Release

