Blessing’s Kahn plans to retire in October 2023

Maureen Khan
Maureen Khan(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System President and CEO Maureen Kahn plans to retire in October 2023.

The announcement was made Friday by Timothy Koontz, chairman of the Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees.

In a statement, Koontz thanked Kahn for her “extraordinary leadership” over 22 years, including the past eight years as president and CEO of Blessing Health.

“Maureen has been a tireless and incredibly effective leader of Blessing for 22 years, benefiting the health system, our employees, our many patients and our community,” Koontz said in the statement. “She has guided Blessing Hospital and the entire Health System through a period of growth and sustained excellence during her tenure. We wish Maureen the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

In a letter to Blessing staff, Kahn said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and plans to work to ensure a smooth transition.

“I have more than enjoyed the journey, the challenges, the relationships, the opportunities, and watching the growth of you, our staff, and the Health System,” Kahn said in the letter.

The Koontz statement says the Blessing Corporate Service Board intends to name a new president and CEO in early 2023.

