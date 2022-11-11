Ceremony recognizes 20 Under 40 winners

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The honorees in this year’s class of the 20 under 40 awards were recognized Thursday night in Quincy.

The annual awards are given each year by our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, in partnership with Blessing Health System, Quincy Medical Group, WGEM and the Quincy and Hannibal chambers of commerce.

Herald-Whig Publisher Jim Hart said the chosen honorees dedicate their time to making the Tri-States a better place.

He said the annual event started more than a decade ago.

“This will be the 16th year that we have presented this event,” Hart said. “The nominations are here, the up-and-coming community leaders, to take us into the next generation.”

You can read more about this year’s 20 Under 40 class in a special section that will be included in Saturday’s Herald-Whig.

