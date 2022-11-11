Cold air not going anywhere for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - This cold air that has been pushed into the area looks like it will stick around for quite some time. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the low 50s and we will be lucky if we see any temperatures in the mid-40s for the next 10 days. Temperatures will be 15 to 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. There will be some sunshine on and off this weekend but our eyes are focused on Monday night through Tuesday. There is a weak storm system that is developing on most forecast models that will impact the region Monday night through Tuesday. We are seeing some indications that rain may mix with cold temperatures bringing our first snowflakes of the season. It is a little ways off so we’re going to continue to monitor the forecast data. At his time most indications are that it will be too warm to get any snow going. But just a heads up, there is the potential for a little bit of snow Monday night through Tuesday morning. The forecast is very uncertain at this time.

