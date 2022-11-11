Feeling more like late December

QUINCY (WGEM) - The powerful cold front we have been talking about for several days has cleared the Tri-States. As winds switched around the northwest behind the front, cold air started filtering into the area quickly. As expected, we had a midnight high of 44°. However, since then, temperatures have fallen into the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. Besides plummeting temperatures, the cold front also brought us some post frontal rain showers. With temperatures falling into the 30s though, it is not out of the question that a few snowflakes or some sleet may briefly mix in with the rain. That is nothing to get excited or concerned about though as it will be brief. The rain is already clearing portions of the Tri-States, as it clears from west to east. The eastern tier will be the last to see the rain come to an end, but that will happen by about 8 AM. The rest of the day will be dry with gradually clearing skies. Even with the sunshine though, temperatures will remain in the 30s. Those temperatures are more typical of late December. Also to note, feels like temperatures will remain in the 20s as gusty winds continue out of the northwest. Gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s. Northwesterly winds will continue and could gust up to 20 mph. Therefore, feels like temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s at times.

Tomorrow will be another very cold day. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and we will start off the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, more clouds will build in through the day leading to a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be coming out of the northwest still, with gusts up to 22 mph. Daytime highs will only be in the mid 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

