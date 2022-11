QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jean Northcutt, 92, of Hannibal, MO passed away November 8 at her home in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Ernest “Ernie” W. Heierle, age 95, of Quincy and formerly of Macomb, died November 9 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report

