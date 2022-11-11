Keokuk cemetery honors veterans past and present

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - People gathered at Keokuk National Cemetery this morning for their Veterans Day Ceremony.

Dustin Cackley was a soldier, military police officer, did two tours in Iraq and is now commander of the Keokuk American Legion.

It sounds like a lot, but Cackley has done it all and now he’s speaking at the ceremony.

He appreciates being honored by his community, but he said today’s event means even more to him because he used to enjoy ceremonies like this with his father who also served.

“We always would attend services and ceremonies as I was growing up, and he instilled a deep sense of patriotism and sense of duty,” Cackley said.

As a young child living in Keokuk, he saw the community gather to honor those who have served, and those lessons have stuck with him.

Cemetery Supervisor Brent Inskeep said that’s the whole reason for hosting the event, especially at a place where more than 6,000 veterans have been laid to rest.

“It’s great to honor the memory of all the veterans that are buried there, as well as honor the veterans that are still alive which is a big part of today,” Inskeep said.

Those in attendance for the ceremony learned about the history of Veterans Day and a little bit about the importance of checking in on the veterans that we know.

Cackley discussed suicide rates among veterans in a plead to residents to check on the well-being of those they love that have served.

“If we wait for someone to make an attempt before we reach out, there’s a very good chance that it will be too late,” Cackley said.

Cackley said if you need help, you can dial 988, the number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. To be connected to the veteran specific crisis line, dial 988 and then press 1.

