Keokuk’s Main Street has many businesses to come

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Another Tri-State community is seeing retail growth.

This time, it’s happening along Keokuk’s Main Street where several new businesses are set to open.

As mother and daughter Cindy McGaughey and Elisha Carr walk into their new business on its second day being open, they feel optimistic about starting a new business on Main Street.

“I know that in this area that stores do better than if you’re off of Main, it’s a little bit more of a struggle to do retail,” said McGaughey.

Their new event supply store, ‘Occasions’, will provide floral, bakery, rental and retail services to people in the Tri-States.

With several other businesses planning to open up on the same strip in the next few months, Carr said having other community members that are going through the same experience as them offers great support.

“It’s really good, the support is definitely needed especially in this district of town because the buildings are so old and they need a lot of work done so it really does help,” said Carr.

Autoplay Caption

Executive Director Kira Kruszynski said Main Street Keokuk Inc. focuses on economic development in the downtown district.

They provide resources to those in the community interested in starting businesses.

“We have a lot of different promotional events that we do throughout the year promoting those small business,” said Kruszynski. “We provide different resources and support for small businesses through our partners in the state and federal government.”

Kruszynski’s group helped the Occasions team secure a $1,700 grant that covered one third of the price to restore their window front.

“I do feel that we have a great community here and I’m all about supporting your local small businesses,” said McGaughey.

Other business to come to Main Street in the coming months include:

Blue Umbrella Bakery

State Central Bank

Sweet Sally’s

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.