Knox County honors veterans in person again

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - For the first time since 2019, an annual Veterans Day celebration returned to Knox County.

The Edina community joined Knox County Schools to honor veterans.

The event was put on hold the past two years because of COVID.

School staff, and a Veterans Day committee, organized the event.

Head of that committee, Melissa Vannoy, said Friday’s event was a collaboration across many departments to show students, and the community, what the holiday means.

“Our veterans have done so much for us throughout history and I think it’s important that we acknowledge them and give them this special day so that our students understand you know why do we have the things that we have because of the sacrifices that these ladies and gentlemen have gone through so that we can have the things that we do,” said Vannoy.

Keith Gudehus is a military veteran, Knox County Schools Assistant Principal and Master of Ceremonies.

He said it was important to return back to an in-person ceremony so the students could see first hand who they’re honoring on during the holiday.

“It’s always great to recognize Veterans Day, but to be able to actually shake people’s hands and have breakfast with them and a coffee with them, I thinks it’s a whole other experience,” said Gudehus.

Before the ceremony, students ate breakfast with family members and friends who have served in the military.

During the ceremony, students and guests heard a few words from former Army National Guard member Evan Glasgow.

The students honored veterans through singing the star spangled banner, presenting the U.S. flag and marching in a banner parade.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.