Macomb PD encourages safe driving ahead of holiday season

By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, officials at Macomb Police Department are encouraging drivers to think twice before violating traffic laws.

In a fall enforcement campaign that spanned from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31, a total of 14 citations were made that involved cellphone usage, speeding, seat belt violations and driver registration.

Chief Jerel Jones said the city is now incorporating radar speed signs to promote driver safety.

”Whether it’s hot outside or cold outside, we’re going to always see some form of a traffic movement and we want to make sure that our drivers are absolutely operating the motor vehicle safely,” Jones said.

During the fall enforcement campaign, Jones said an extra emphasis was placed during late-night hours.

Macomb Police Department also works in conjunction with a STEP Grant provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), which reimburses the department for the amount of hours that an officer spends on patrol.

Jones said traffic safety is one of the department’s top priorities year-round.

