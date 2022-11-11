New Ralls County low-water crossing to benefit drivers, EMS

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Residents in New London, Missouri, will soon be able to drive over a new concrete low-water crossing.

Brush creek road in New London sees a lot of farm equipment and drivers every day.

“That road right there is probably one of the top busiest roads in the county,” said New London Fire Department Safety Officer.

Ralls County Commissioner John Lake said the 10 foot culvert on brush creek road got washed out in 2019 due to flooding.

Cars, farm equipment and other vehicles had to travel on a steep and muddy gravel road to get around it.

“It was kind of a steep up and down. Actually the school bus got hung up once,” Lake said.

Lake said they got funding from the Federal and State Emergency Management Agencies to build a low-water crossing with three 42 inch tubes. The project will cost around $50,000.

Ralls County Road and Bridge employees worked on the project. Crews began construction two weeks ago.

Reed said when a bridge is closed for construction they think about which alternative routes will ensure the quickest response time.

“Fire equipment also weighs quite a bit, just like farm machinery does, so you gotta think of, in essence, which way is the quickest way to get there if a bridge is out,” Reed said.

Lake said they will let vehicles drive over the crossing in about five days.

Reed said he is glad it will be open soon.

“It’s definitely gonna take that equation out of our thinking system that we got going on when we are responding to calls because as you know, every second counts,” Reed said.

Lake said the new crossing will benefit all residents in Ralls County.

“There’s a lot of cars that travel these roads, you know. We have 427 miles of rock road in Ralls county and so it’s just another add on to make it more convenient and a better access to and from this part of the area,” Lake said.

