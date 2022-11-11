New Winchester restaurant set to open tomorrow; more businesses coming soon

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Several new businesses are coming soon to Winchester.

On Friday morning, Grandma’s Country Kitchen will have its grand opening at 6 a.m.

The breakfast, lunch and dinner establishment is taking over the building on 764 Old 36 that once occupied another restaurant, Buck & Jo’s, which closed in October 2020.

Owners Helen Clute and Cora Newton were prepping food all day Thursday ahead of the debut.

“Everything I make is homemade,” Newton said. “Everything is from scratch. Pies, side dishes. Tomorrow’s special is fish. So we’ll have catfish and buffalo. And free lunch and dinner for veterans because tomorrow is Veterans Day.”

Newton and Clute are both grandmothers, hence where the name Grandma’s Country Kitchen came from. Newton said she learned to cook and bake from her own grandmother and wanted to pass the legacy down through opening a restaurant. And to bring more dining options to Winchester.

“We’ve had such positive feedback,” Newton said. “And everybody in the community is excited.”

Two doors down from Grandma’s Country Kitchen is Tipsord Turf & Landscape Forest and Gifts, where owner Jerri Hurrelbrink said she’s excited for a restaurant to neighbor her business once again giving the area variety and an economic boost.

“We’ve missed having a neighboring restaurant,” Hurrelbrink said. “When we could just travel next door to get food. And, I expect it to bring a lot more people in.”

Hurrelbrink said she has business ventures herself, having just bought up the old Dollar General that sits in between her business and Grandma’s Country Kitchen.

“Right now, it’s pretty wide open,” Hurrelbrink said. “As to what we can do with the building.”

Hurrelbrink said she’s looking to add a climate controlled storage space, something Winchester doesn’t already have.

“We’re also going to use part of that building for a larger shop for our crews,” she said. “To have more room. Also on the front part of the building we’re hoping to do a retail shop, perhaps a Subway or some other sandwich shop.”

Mayor Rex McIntire said there will also be a Mexican restaurant, Taco Tequila, opening up in Winchester Square.

