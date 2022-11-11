Tri-State schools compete in Scholastic Bowl

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Students from 10 Tri-State schools came to Culver-Stockton College to compete in the Scholastic Bowl.

Schools like, QHS, Canton R-V, and Rushville participated in the competition.

“I think scholastic provides a competitive environment for a lot of kids who maybe don’t feel like they’re putting to use some of the random knowledge that they have, but it’s really good to show them that that kind of knowledge can be rewarded and that they feel valued,” said Canton R-V sophomore Avery Uhlmeyer.

The scholastic bowl gives students an opportunity to be challenged academically.

Students are quizzed on subjects like geography, history, spelling, science and more.

Staff at Culver-Stockton said they want this to be an opportunity to intellectually engage the students.

We’re trying to connect academic knowledge to the real world,” said Culver-Stockton College Professor Scott Giltner. “We want to encourage students to learn, to know, to be curious about the world. We’re hoping we can contribute to the process of making our young students in area high schools more intellectually engaged.”

There were about 80 students who participated in today’s competition.

Out of the 12 teams, QHS was able to win this year’s scholastic bowl.

