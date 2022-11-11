WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 10) Camp Point Central Panthers Focused In On Class 1A State Quarterfinal Showdown

WIVC Championship: Undefeated Panthers Set To Host The Tigers Of Greenfield-Northwestern On Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The countdown continues to roll on in Camp Point, Illinois for the thousands of diehard Panther football fans awaiting Saturday’s Class 1A State Quarterfinal showdown. A showdown that features (11-0) Central playing host to the (10-1) Tigers of Greenfield/Northwestern.

These two squads, members of the WIVC, represent the “best of the best” in the conference ranks. One squad has captured the North Division title once again this season while the other has locked up another South Division crown. Now the two teams will collide to see who is “Number 1″ in the WIVC, and possibly the entire Class 1A ranks with the winner advancing to the state semifinals.

We’ll check in with Panthers head coach Brad Dixon for a little insight on this weekend’s battle royale set for Camp Point Central High School.

