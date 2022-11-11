WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 10) Quincy University Hawks All-GLVC Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The smile is the same but the boot he’s wearing on his right foot is a bit different. That’s the storyline on QU’s BJ Wilson as he prepares to undergo surgery next week. According to Hawks head coach Gary Bass, the standout offensive lineman was injured during the second quarter of last Saturday’s 42-24 road setback against Southwest Baptist.

The senior left tackle started his 45th career game for the Hawks last week at SBU. That mark by the way, represents the most career starts in program history. Now Wilson’s string of career will be broken this weekend at QU Stadium as the (4-6) Hawks host (1-9) William Jewell College at 1:00 p.m.

GLVC Game Note: That QU Hawks Senior Day football game against WJC will be aired “LIVE” this Saturday on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

