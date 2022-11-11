WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 10) Quincy University Hawks All-GLVC Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury

QU Team Captain Scheduled For Surgery Next Week
Quincy University Team Captain BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury
Quincy University Team Captain BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The smile is the same but the boot he’s wearing on his right foot is a bit different. That’s the storyline on QU’s BJ Wilson as he prepares to undergo surgery next week. According to Hawks head coach Gary Bass, the standout offensive lineman was injured during the second quarter of last Saturday’s 42-24 road setback against Southwest Baptist.

The senior left tackle started his 45th career game for the Hawks last week at SBU. That mark by the way, represents the most career starts in program history. Now Wilson’s string of career will be broken this weekend at QU Stadium as the (4-6) Hawks host (1-9) William Jewell College at 1:00 p.m.

GLVC Game Note: That QU Hawks Senior Day football game against WJC will be aired “LIVE” this Saturday on WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Mizzou Tigers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent At "The Pit"

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) South Shelby Cardinals Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent In Shelbina

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby's PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

South Shelby Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) After 12 Seasons Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Kevin Miles Steps Down As Head Coach At Palmyra High School After 12 Seasons

Sports

Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois University

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western

Sports

Macomb's Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With Saint Louis University

Sports

QND Raiders Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST