WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Mizzou Tigers

Reining IHSA Class 2-A “Player Of The Year” Headed To The SEC
Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With Mizzou
Quincy Notre Dame's Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With Mizzou
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke made it official this morning just after 9:30 a.m. inside “The Pit.” As expected, the IHSA’s reining Class 2-A “Player Of The Year” signed her National Letter of Intent with The University of Missouri. The 6-foot hoops standout is now set to join the ranks of the Mizzou Tigers on the women’s basketball hardwood next season as they take on the top teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Last season at QND, Schreacke led the Lady Raiders basketball team to the Class 2A girls’ state basketball championship at Red Bird Arena. She’s earned All-State honors on the hardwood during her career as well as in volleyball and softball. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreacke also showcased her developing skills on the fairways with the Lady raiders golf team. We’ll check in with Abbey on her big day in “The Gem City” along with longtime Lady Raiders head basketball coach Eric Orne.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) South Shelby Cardinals Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent In Shelbina

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby's PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

South Shelby Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) After 12 Seasons Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Kevin Miles Steps Down As Head Coach At Palmyra High School After 12 Seasons

Latest News

Sports

Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Macomb Lady Bombers Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois University

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Volleyball Standout Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western

Sports

Macomb's Kennedy Adair Signs National Letter Of Intent With Western Illinois

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Billikins Of St. Louis University

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent With Saint Louis University

Sports

QND Raiders Soccer Standout Tanner Anderson Signs National Letter Of Intent

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) Western Illinois University Wins Home Opener On The College Hardwood In Macomb

Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Leathernecks Now (2-0) On The College Hardwood