WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Mizzou Tigers

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke made it official this morning just after 9:30 a.m. inside “The Pit.” As expected, the IHSA’s reining Class 2-A “Player Of The Year” signed her National Letter of Intent with The University of Missouri. The 6-foot hoops standout is now set to join the ranks of the Mizzou Tigers on the women’s basketball hardwood next season as they take on the top teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Last season at QND, Schreacke led the Lady Raiders basketball team to the Class 2A girls’ state basketball championship at Red Bird Arena. She’s earned All-State honors on the hardwood during her career as well as in volleyball and softball. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Schreacke also showcased her developing skills on the fairways with the Lady raiders golf team. We’ll check in with Abbey on her big day in “The Gem City” along with longtime Lady Raiders head basketball coach Eric Orne.

