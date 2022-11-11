WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 10) Rushville-Industry’s Tyler Bickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With The University Of Memphis Tigers

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Rushville-Industry senior Tyler Bickerman is now set to head to the Volunteer State to start his collegiate career after he graduates from high school next spring. The standout 400/800/1600 Meter runner signed a National Letter of Intent with the Tigers of the University of Memphis earlier today. Tyler has also competed in the Triple Jump during his prep career.

Bickerman also was a member of the Rockets football and basketball squads as well. He now plans to major in Forensic Science during his collegiate career. We’ll check in with the future Tiger about how his hard work during the recruiting process and off huge dividends.

