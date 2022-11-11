WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 10) Rushville-Industry’s Tyler Bickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With The University Of Memphis Tigers

Rockets Track Standout Headed To The Bluff City To Start His Collegiate Career
Rushville-Industry Track Standout Signs NLI With The University Of Memphis
Rushville-Industry Track Standout Signs NLI With The University Of Memphis
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Rushville-Industry senior Tyler Bickerman is now set to head to the Volunteer State to start his collegiate career after he graduates from high school next spring. The standout 400/800/1600 Meter runner signed a National Letter of Intent with the Tigers of the University of Memphis earlier today. Tyler has also competed in the Triple Jump during his prep career.

Bickerman also was a member of the Rockets football and basketball squads as well. He now plans to major in Forensic Science during his collegiate career. We’ll check in with the future Tiger about how his hard work during the recruiting process and off huge dividends.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rushville-Industry's Tyler Bickerman Signs National Letter Of Intent With Memphis

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 10) Camp Point Central Panthers Focused In On Class 1A State Quarterfinal Showdown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Ready To Face The Tigers Of Greenfield-Northwestern On Saturday

Sports

Camp Point Central Panthers Prepare For IHSA Class-1A State Quarterfinals

Updated: 4 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (November 10) Quincy University Hawks All-GLVC Offensive Tackle BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Standout Offensive Lineman BJ Wilson Sidelined Due To Injury

Latest News

Sports

Quincy University's All-GLVC Offensive Lineman BJ Wilson Sidelined With Injury

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (November 9) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Mizzou Tigers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent At "The Pit"

Sports

QND's Abbey Schreacke Signs National Letter Of Intent With Mizzou

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 9) South Shelby Cardinals Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent In Shelbina

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby's PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Blazers Of John Wood

Sports

South Shelby Baseball Standout PJ Schmidt Signs National Letter

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST

Sports

Kevin Miles Resigns As Head Football Coach At Palmyra High School

Updated: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST