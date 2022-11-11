WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (November 11) Quincy Lady Blue Devils Basketball Team Preparing For The Start Of The (2022-23) IHSA Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Lady Blue Devils basketball team has been working hard on the hardwood for almost two weeks preparing for the upcoming hoops season. Si far, head coach Brad Dance has been pleased by the effort and hustle the players have shown during preseason drills. QHS will have 7 players returning from last year’s squad. Junior forward/center Taylor Fohey will be the player everyone will be focusing in on this season.

The 6-foot-1 standout is expected to have a big year on both ends of the floor. Junior Leila Dade will be the sparkplug in the QHS backcourt that will be expected to lead the Blue Devils offense. We’ll check in with Dade and Fohey about the challenges ahead while Coach Dance breaks down the strength of the WB6 this season.

