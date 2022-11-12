Illinois Veterans Home hosts annual Veterans Day program in-person since 2019

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Veterans Home’s Smith Hall was occupied by dozens of residents and staff on Friday morning for the annual Veterans Day Program.

The event included a posting of the colors and salute at the 11th hour by the American Legion Post #37, The Quincy Notre Dame Madrigal choir singing various national anthems and this year’s keynote speaker, 25-year military veteran Richard Elsenpeter.

Adjutant Rick Gengenbacher said they still had the program in 2020 and 2021 with a choir, color guard, and speaker, but residents could only stream the event virtually.

“After several years, it’s good to be back at our Veterans Day program,” Gengenbacher said.

Residents were glad to be honored in-person and connect with other veterans.

“It’s wonderful,” said resident Tom Meleski. “They did a super great job. The program is wonderful.”

During Elsenpeter’s speech, he talked about a hard topic and struggle many veterans deal with when they return home from service: homelessness and suicide.

“When a veteran is in the military they’re always surrounded by brothers,” Elsenpeter said. “They’re always surrounded by the platoons, squads, company. When we go out of service and go back home, we lost that structure. We feel very lonely we feel very isolated.”

Elsenpeter shared a video of an anonymous veteran expressing his struggles.

In the video he said: “Somebody hug me, somebody believe in me. Not having the love, the security, leaving home as a teenager and coming back and everyone expects you to be normal.”

Elsenpeter said the idea was to bring awareness to a heavy topic and know veterans are not alone.

“What I always explain to veterans themselves is to reconnect,” Elsenpeter said. “You put me in a room with 100 truckers and all they talk about is trucks? Well I have no clue what’s going on. Put me in a room with veterans, I feel at home. I feel relaxed I feel it’s easier to open up.”

Elsenpeter said a good step for veterans to combat loneliness is to join local veteran community organizations, such as American Legion.

