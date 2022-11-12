Beth Haven Quilters to hold fall fundraiser Tuesday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A group of quilters in Hannibal is raising money to purchase Christmas gifts for Beth Haven Nursing Home residents.

On Tuesday, the Beth Haven Quilters will be selling quilts, baked goods and homemade candies and jellies.

All of the proceeds go toward the Angel Tree Program at the nursing home which gives residents gifts for the holidays.

Beth Haven Quilters Member Madelyn White encourages everyone to attend because it gives back to the community.

“Well, it’s a community affair and it helps the people,” White said. “A lot of people there who don’t have family or nothing.”

A hand-quilted quilt will be raffled off during the event.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 Central Avenue in Hannibal.

